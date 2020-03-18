LCBO Altering Store Hours in Response to COVID-19

Following today’s (March 17, 2020) Provincial Government announcement, the LCBO will be reducing store hours across the province.

Beginning Thursday, March 19 all LCBO stores will operate from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. This measure follows previous action taken to elevate store cleaning and sanitization protocols and increased prevention awareness amongst employees.

Delivery options remain available to customers, though customers will have to follow pick up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries.

Stores are not accepting product returns. Customers wishing to action returns should hold on to product and receipts as all eligible returns will be honoured at a future date.

LCBO Convenience Outlets authorized to sell beverage alcohol are privately-owned and business hours may vary.