COVID-19 Cancellations and Information (Wawa and area)

last updated – Mar 17, 2020 at 12:19

Wawa-news is compiling a running list of changes due to COVID-19 in community events, businesses for residents of Wawa and the area. This article was begun March 14, 2020 at 08:25:51. If you would like your notice added to this list, please contact [email protected] The Lady Dunn Health Centre has information about COVID-19 – click this link to read.

Mar 17, 2020 at 12:19

– The Thrift Barn will be closed to the public. If you need books, games, movies. Entertainment items please message us on fanpage. Keep safe and healthy. 705-856-2596

Mar 17, 2020 at 12:05

– A CRUSTY TASTE OF FRANCE… No bread this week. Stay safe and enjoy the March Break!

– Chic N Swell – The salon is still up and running but please be cautious if ur not well or have a cold i am very accommodating and we can schedule you a appointment for when you well Please call and leave a message, Thank you Amber

– John’s ValuMart – I would like to ask a favour from everyone in our community. From 9am to 10am, Monday to Friday during this crisis, I would like to give our seniors and those with disabilities a designated shopping time. This is to give them the opportunity to navigate throughout the store with ease. I am choosing a time when public transit is available, we can ensure high traffic “touch” areas are freshly sanitized, and we will have staff available to help. I ask that all shoppers respect this request. Please pass this message along to your family, friends, and neighbours. We expect to receive our trucks as usual. Please be patient, while the staff restocks our shelves. Please do not buy in bulk, limit the number of items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, flour, frozen/canned fruits and vegetables, etc..per household. Again, thank you for your patience and consideration during the following days ahead. John and Sabrina

– North of 17 Restaurant will be closed for in house dining until further notice. Take out orders available beginning Wednesday, March 18th hours 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a limited menu. Closed Sunday and Monday.

– Contact North is temporarily closed.

– The Roxy Bowling Centre – Hello everyone as of now we are only closed for today. We are working closely with APH and what the government rules are in order to make the right call for everyone. We will keep you updated as things continue to change. Thank you to all that have reached out to us. We appreciate the great community support.

Mar 17, 2020 at 09:49

The Big Bear in Hawk Junction will be open for take out orders only until further notice.

Mar 17, 2020 at 09:21

– The Embassy Restaurant will be closed until further notice.

– Valu-Mart – To our valued customers, First I want to say thank you to our community. We ask for your continued support and patience during the times ahead. At this time we are limiting the number of shoppers in our store. By no means does this mean we are closing our doors. Supplies are still being delivered, the shelves are being stocked. This is to comply with the governments recommendations for social distancing. Also to not overwhelm our amazing staff. I personally want to ask all customers to remain patient and kind, as the staff are trying to keep up with the demands of our community. Thank you so much, John and Sabrina

– Tim Hortons – Wawa is open for counter service and drive thru. There is no restaurant seating.

Mar 16, 2020 at 23:39

– To Our Valued Customers: The Wawa Goose Bar and Grill regrets to announce it will be closed until the COVID-19 pandemic is cleared by the Ministry of Health and we receive permission to reopen. All restaurants & bars have been mandated to close effective midnight tonight.

Mar 16, 2020 at 18:45

– CHADWIC Home has posted that Drop-In Service and All Groups are suspended until Further notice. Telephone support is still available. (705) 856-2848

Mar 16, 2020 at 17:38

– Mike Mantha, MPP advises that his team and he are working from home… as always they can be reached [email protected] or 1-800-831-1899.

Mar 16, 2020 at 17:22

– For those headed to Cuba with Sunwing – COVID-19 Update: All southbound flights from March 17 – April 9 are cancelled. Northbound flights will continue to operate. Customers with bookings can click here to see their change/cancel options. Call wait times are very long.

– The Legion Clubroom will remain open for now. Mary Anne Pearson advises “we still have corned beef available $15.00 lb trimmed and sliced. I’ll be at the Legion Tues 10 a.m. to 11:30 and then 1:30 to 3 p.m. 705 856 7203”

Mar 16, 2020 at 17:10

– In order to take an abundance of caution, with the potential of Coronavirus, the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop In Centre is closed until further notice. All special events (including the Ham & Scalloped Potato dinner/ Ladies Bunco Night) and regular activities will be rescheduled at a later time.

Mar 16, 2020 at 16:17

– Tim Hortons – Wawa, “To contribute to social distancing that has been called for by public health officials, starting tomorrow (March 17th, 2020), our restaurants will focus on take-out, drive-thru and delivery service where available, and close all dining room seating until further notice.”

– To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Thunder Bay Art Gallery is temporarily closed to the public, beginning Monday MARCH 16 at 5 PM until further notice. Currently scheduled events and programs are cancelled and/or rescheduled for a later date. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause. March Break Art Camps will continue to run, but will be assessed on a daily basis as the situation regarding COVID-19 changes.

Mar 16, 2020 at 16:03

– Due to COVID-19, the Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) has suspended all non-essential visitors into the facility. The Foundation supports the efforts of the LDHC to keep our community safe. Catch the Ace tickets will no longer be available in the hospital lobby or at the LDHC Foundation office until further notice. We ask that any community member who wishes to purchase tickets to please do so at Circle K or PetroCan. Draws will continue to be made live on the Foundation Facebook page on Wednesdays at 11 am. Thanks for your understanding and your continued support to the LDHC Foundation.

Mar 16, 2020 at 15:33

– Michipicoten First Nation – All March Break Activities that were scheduled at Michipicoten First Nation have been cancelled.

– The Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre will be closed effective 4:00 p.m. today, Monday, March 16th and all activities and events cancelled at least until April 19, 2020. This will result in the cancellation of all arena and fitness activities. All events and bookings will be cancelled for the remainder of the season.

– The Wawa Public Library Board has made the decision to close the Library until further notice. All borrowing late fees will be waived during this period.

– All Boards, Committees and public meetings of the Municipality will be suspended until April 20, 2020 beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The regularly scheduled Council Meeting will take place tomorrow on Tuesday, March 17,2020, at 6:30 p.m.

– Wawa Transit will continue to operate with increased steps taken to clean and sanitize the bus. All users are reminded to refrain from using the transit if they are sick and to wash their hands prior to using the bus.

– Municipal Council Meetings will be altered for the month of April and the Regular meeting scheduled for April 7, 2020, has been cancelled.

– All municipal out-of-town travel for meetings, training and non-essential purposes has been suspended until further notice.

– The Municipal offices at 40 Broadway will remain open and Council is asking the public to only enter the building if absolutely necessary to protect the health and safety of our front-line workers. Please call 705-856-2244 and press “0” for assistance or inquiries.

Mar 16, 2020 at 15:19

– From ValuMart ” To our valued customers, First I want to say thank you to our community. We ask for your continued support and patience during the times ahead. At this time we are limiting the number of shoppers in our store. By no means does this mean we are closing our doors. Supplies are still being delivered, the shelves are being stocked. This is to comply with the governments recommendations for social distancing. Also to not overwhelm our amazing staff. I personally want ask all customers to remain patient and kind, as the staff are trying to keep up with the demands of our community. Thank you so much, John and Sabrina”

– The MMCC will be closed starting at 4 pm today until April 20. If you require anything from your locker, please retrieve it by 4 pm today.

Mar 16, 2020 at 15:00

– March 17th Celebration at the Legion – Please be advised that this event is cancelled. We are sorry to have to do this but in the circumstances it is our only option. This afternoon after 2 p.m. Do – It – Yourself Sandwich kits ( bread, corned beef, swiss cheese) will be available for purchase at the Branch ( delivery available).

– The Wawa Community Food Bank will be open this Wednesday during regular hours, 2 pm-4 pm. We have not been able to acquire any hand sanitizer, so ask that all clients wash their hands thoroughly on arrival, and keep a one metre distance from each other as much as possible.

Mar 16, 2020 at 07:18

– Yesterday, Sunday, March 15, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health reported that a woman in her 60s is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. “While this is unfortunate, it is not unexpected. This person was a close contact of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our area,” said Dr. Sutcliffe. “The individual has followed the directions of Public Health and remains in self-isolation at home where she has been isolated since being tested at the Health Sciences North emergency department on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The hospital took all necessary precautions for infection control, testing, and assessment. Following testing, the individual was discharged home to begin self-isolation.

– For the first time in 73 years, the 2020 Toronto Sportsmen’s Show (March 18-22) at The International Centre in Mississauga has been cancelled.

– Yesterday, the Ontario Lottery & Gaming closed all casinos in Ontario.

– Enterprise Rent-A-Car has waived it’s young renter fee and reduced the minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18. This measure was put in place in order to help students return home. The change is effective now through the end of May at all participating locations across Canada.

– As of Tuesday, March 17, VIA Rail is reducing services by 50% in the Québec City-Windsor corridor, the Sudbury–White River, Winnipeg–Churchill, Senneterre-Jonquière runs will continue to operate according to their respective schedules with no change.

Mar 15, 2020 at 16:40

– In response to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s recommendation to immediately suspend large events and public gatherings of over 250 people, Ontario Parks has cancelled all planned events until further notice. All public Ontario Parks buildings, such as visitor centres, will be closed as well. Outdoor recreational opportunities including camping and day use will still be available at operating parks. Appropriate cleaning measures continue to be undertaken to reduce risk to staff and visitors within buildings. Ontario Parks will also enhance cleaning of public areas that remain open, including washrooms.

– Defined Movement Dance has postponed classes until the beginning of April. The dance season will be extended by that same period of time to ensure delivery of all classes. Samantha stated that competition plans remain unchanged, but that she will continue to monitor the situation, and update participants accordingly. She asks that participants watch her pages for home practice opportunities for recital and exams.

– Due to the Health Crisis at the moment all Mitts and Moccasins classes will be cancelled until April 6th. Sorry everyone. – As of today, Wawa Baptist will suspend Sunday morning services and all other weekly/monthly activities until after April 6 at which time we will consider the current Provincial recommendations. As a church family, we desire to take leadership in being responsible community citizens by playing our part to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. If anyone in the community is concerned about going out to get groceries or run errands, etc., please contact Mike at Wawa Baptist at 705-852-0903. We will gladly arrange for someone to help you.

– The Rotary Club of Wawa is suspending all meetings until at least Wednesday, April 8th. In conversation with President Liz, and given the actions of Rotary District & International, we are CANCELLING ALL LOCAL MEETINGS until at least Wednesday, April 8th. Please do stay healthy, practice good hygiene, respect social distancing and STAY HOME IF YOU DON’T FEEL GOOD.

Rotarians will continue to work remotely continuing preparations for the 2020 Rotary Radio Auction.

Mar 15, 2020 at 07:57

The Anglican Diocese of Ontario has cancelled all Sunday church services until further notice.

Mar 14, 2020 at 09:00

Dr. Simpson has cancelled his scheduled clinics until further notice due to the COVID -19 Virus.

Confederation College’s four regional campuses will be closed starting Monday, March 16, 2020. CLASSES FOR THESE CAMPUSES WILL CONTINUE AS SCHEDULED USING ONLINE DELIVERY. Arrangements are being made for all students who do not already have at-home logins. Should students at these campuses have difficulty accessing their classes online, they should email their respective campus as per the below contact information. Arrangements are also being explored for employees at these campuses to work from alternate locations. The campuses that will be closed starting Monday include:

Options are being explored to arrange academic deliver for these campuses at alternate locations. An update about next steps for these campuses will be provided on Monday.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020 – The MMCC Gym will remain open 24 hours, with an additional period of closure for cleaning from 7am to 8am, and the regular closure for cleaning between 2pm and 3pm.

Low risk events, such as public skating and lunchtime pickup hockey will continue, with one dressing room dedicated to each event and all others restricted . All other Municipal programming is suspended for the week of March 16, 2020.

Alamos Family Fishing Day has been CANCELLED

LDHC has begun active screening in all care areas. Active screening is necessary to ensure the hospital environment remains safe, that we manage resources, and protect the well-being of our LTC residents, patients, staff, and the community. All out-patients and visitors must enter through the main entrance for active screening at registration*.

North Algoma Diabetes Education Program (foot care included), endoscopy screening program, stress testing, telemedicine and other specialist clinics will include active screening.

North Algoma Counselling Services – please present at registration for active screening prior to proceeding to the department for registration.

Please do not visit LTC residents and patients if you are unwell (fever, cough, etc.)

Effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, all Superior Children’s Centre EarlyON Child and Family Centres and Licensed Childcare Centres in the communities of Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne will be CLOSED to the public, families and staff.

The Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie has cancelled all Masses (St. Monica – Wawa, Église de Sainte-Cécile, Dubreuilville):

All Masses, weekday and weekends, as well as Sunday liturgies of the Word are cancelled.

The churches remain accessible for personal visits during usual mass times.

All Algoma University events – on-and-off campus – cancelled, postponed or offered virtually

Sault College classes will be suspended as of March 23.

ADSB has cancelled all in-school childcare and all ADSB programs are cancelled and facilities closed.

All publically funded schools in Ontario will be closed from March 14 to April 5.

Michipicoten First Nation Band Council has cancelled the upcoming citizenship engagement sessions in Sault Ste Marie March 18 and Sudbury March 19, 2020.

Batchewana First Nation has limited services to essential-only.

The National Hockey League has postponed the 2019-20 season, beginning with games scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020.

The Ontario Hockey League season has been “paused immediately until further notice.”