Week 9 – Winner of the LDHCF ‘Catch the Ace’ Announced!

The winner of the ninth week in the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ has been announced. If the Ace of Spades is in the envelope they choose, they would win the progressive jackpot as well as the $515.00 from the weekly draw.

Bill McCulloch had the winning ticket. His ticket chose envelope #5 to be opened – unfortunately, the envelope held the Five of Spades. He did take home the prize of $515.00 for holding the winning ticket. The card was ripped in half and affixed to the draw board at the hospital.

Tickets are on sale at Circle K ant the PetroCan.

Good Luck in Week 9! The progressive jackpot is worth $5590.50.