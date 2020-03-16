Sweet treats at École St-Joseph

The seniors’ organization “La Forêt du bonheur” held a pastry sale in honor of Saint Valentine on February 12 at École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville). School students and staff tood pride in participating in this community activity. All were able to purchase pastries to offer as a Valentine’s Day gift or to taste on the spot. The money raised will allow, among other things, the group to participate in cultural activities outside Dubreuilville. It was a real success and there was no waste! We intend to make it the start of a tradition!