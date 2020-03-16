Municipality of Wawa COVID-19 Response

Council of the Municipality of Wawa held a Special Council Meeting at 12: 15 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss the Municipality’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Following the advice and information received from district health professionals, regional, provincial and federal agencies, such Algoma Public Health and the Governments of Ontario and Canada, the Municipality will exercise an abundance of caution in an effort to keep our residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Effective immediately, the Municipality will take the following actions:

The Wawa Community Centre will be closed effective 4:00 p.m. today, Monday, March 16th and all activities and events cancelled at least until April 19, 2020. This will result in the cancellation of all arena and fitness activities. All events and bookings will be cancelled for the remainder of the season. The Wawa Public Library Board has made the decision to close the Library until further notice. All borrowing late fees will be waived during this period. All Boards, Committees and public meetings of the Municipality will be suspended until April 20, 2020 beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The regularly scheduled Council Meeting will take place tomorrow on Tuesday, March 17,2020, at 6:30 p.m. Wawa Transit will continue to operate wit h increased steps taken to clean and sanitize the bus. All users are reminded to refrain from using the transit if they are sick and to wash their hands prior to using the bus. Municipal Council Meetings will be altered for the month of April and the Regular meeting scheduled for April 7, 2020, has been cancelled. All municipal out-of-town travel for meetings, training and non-essential purposes has been suspended until further notice. The Municipal offices at 40 Broadway will remain open and Council is asking the public to only enter the building if absolutely necessary to protect the health and safety of our front-line workers. Please call 705-856-2244 and press “0” for assistance or inquiries.

Municipal Council will continue to monitor the situation very closely and carefully during the next few weeks. Council is taking all precautions in the best interests of our staff, the community and in particular our seniors and vulnerable populations.

“The steps Council takes today are precautionary and may lead to disruptions in some municipal services; however, we will continue to provide critical and essential services to the best of our ability while protecting our employees and our community residents. Things may change daily and on behalf of Council, we recognize that municipal staff is taking all reasonable precautions with respect to cleaning and disinfection to mitigate the possible spread of this virus”, said Mayor Ron Rody. “The situation we are facing as a community, Province and Country is changing daily, and municipal resources will be dedicated to assisting our residents as needed during this time.”

Further updates will be provided to local media as they occur.