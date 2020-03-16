ÉS Saint-Joseph students take part in the fish restocking in Wawa

Fish Stocking Orientation: 1

For the seventh consecutive year, students in grade 9 and 10 physical education classes at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) participated in the fish restocking of two lakes in the region.

On March 11, the students were accompanied by teachers Ms. Valérie Lévesque, Mr. Michel Lemoyne, Mr. James Stewart and Mr. Mark Szekely, and went to Wawa and Rod and Gun Lakes. Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests, the ES Saint-Joseph group was able to release 700 small lake trouts in Wawa Lake and 300 small speckled trouta in Rod and Gun Lake! After a walk on the frozen surface of the lakes, the students and their companions determined a specific place for the restocking. The students then used the augers and the ice picks to make three holes at a distance of 100 meters one of the other. The holes had to be large enough to allow the release of the trouts.