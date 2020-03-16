Dubreuilville archers stand out at provincials

Several students from École St-Joseph in Dubreuilville in enjoyed great success at the Ontario Archery Association’s Indoor Championship held from February 15 to 23. Congratulations!

Girls, Cub Compound 10 yards

3rd place, Nadine Duclos (grade 8)

Boys, Cub Compound 10 yards

4th place, Enrique Desormeaux (grade 8)

5th place, Cody Plourde (grade 7)

6th place, Loïc Bouchard grade (8)

Girls Pre-Cub Compound :

1st place, Anya Pinel (grade 6)

4th place, Zoey Nantel (grade 6)

5th place, Loralee Casey (grade 6)

Boys Pre-Cub compound :

1st place, Kane Wright (grade 6)

2nd place, Tyler Plourde (grade 4)

3rd place, Nickless Desormeaux (grade 4)

Catégorie garçons PeeWee :

1st place, Kaël Dechamplain (grade 3)

2nd place, Miguel Lefrançois (grade 2).

Congratulations also to Anya Pinel (grade 6) who also participated in the “The Vegas Shoot” competition held in Las Vegas from February 6 to 8. Anya placed 14th place! This is quite an achievement as Anya only recently started horseback archery in Wawa’s EquinAY program.