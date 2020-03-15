Statement from Minister Elliott and Minister Yurek Related to Ontario Parks Operations in Response to COVID-19

Today, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks issued the following statement related to Ontario Parks operations in response to COVID-19:

“Public safety and the well-being of our visitors and staff in Ontario’s provincial parks is our top priority. In response to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s recommendation to immediately suspend large events and public gatherings of over 250 people, Ontario Parks has cancelled all planned events until further notice. All public Ontario Parks buildings, such as visitor centres, will be closed as well.

Outdoor recreational opportunities including camping and day use will still be available at operating parks.

Appropriate cleaning measures continue to be undertaken to reduce risk to staff and visitors within buildings. Ontario Parks will also enhance cleaning of public areas that remain open, including washrooms.

Individuals or groups wishing to cancel their current reservations for arrivals up to April 30, 2020 will be provided a full refund or the opportunity to change their reservation depending on availability, with no penalty.

Ontario Parks will monitor developments and reassess on April 1, 2020 and April 15, 2020.”

