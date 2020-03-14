Statement from Minister Elliott and Minister Romano on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

On March 13, 2020, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, issued the following statement in response to the impact of COVID-19 on students and faculty at Ontario’s colleges and universities:

“The health and well-being of all Ontarians is our government’s number one priority.

Based on the advice of Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and the experts at the province’s Command Table, Ontario is taking decisive steps to contain the virus and continue to protect the public. We continue to work with our public health partners at all levels, alongside our postsecondary partners, to protect students and faculty at this critical juncture by providing regular updates on COVID-19 and campus safety.

In light of recent developments and based on strong guidance from Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and the experts at the COVID-19 Command Table, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities will work with Ontario’s postsecondary institutions to ensure each campus has a COVID-19 response plan for academic continuity for students and faculty that does not put their health or personal well-being at risk, while ensuring students can continue to receive the world-class education our institutions provide.

This action follows similar guidance by the Command Table earlier today requesting the province temporarily close all elementary schools and secondary schools in the 14-day period following March Break, effective March 23, 2020.

Our government will continue to work with our postsecondary partners to provide updates to students and faculty as the situation evolves.”