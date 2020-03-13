Wawa to receive funding in Gas Tax Program

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, has announced that Ontario is investing $365.3 million to expand and improve local transportation across the province. The Ontario Gas Tax Program provides transit funding for Ontario municipalities by providing two cents per litre of provincial gas tax to improve and expand transit. Wawa and Chapleau are part of the 111 municipalities that will receive provincial funding for municipal transit in 2020.

Wawa $25,352 Chapleau $18,599