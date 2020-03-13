Snowfall & Wind Warning ( Lake Superior Park – Searchmont & East)

6:24 AM EDT Friday 13 March 2020

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow squalls and blowing snow developing this morning.

Westerly snow squalls will develop off Lake Superior this morning. Local snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Friday evening.

Furthermore, very strong wind gusts to 90 km/h will likely generate whiteouts in blowing snow. Travel on Highway 17 between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa may be nearly impossible at times, especially along exposed portions of the highway.

Conditions will improve Friday night.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Road closures are possible.

4:46 AM EDT Friday 13 March 2020

Wind warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Westerly wind gusts of 90 km/h today.

Winds will begin to gradually diminish this evening.

There will be potential for power outages.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.