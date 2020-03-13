Sault Symphony Orchestra welcomes Pierre Schryer

Join the Sault Symphony Orchestra in welcoming the award-winning Pierre Schryer home for an evening of exciting entertainment sure to captivate music lovers of all ages.

A world-class fiddler born in Sault Ste. Marie, Schryer will be returning home on April 18 to play a unique selection of pieces from around the globe alongside the Sault Symphony Orchestra.

“The Symphony is very excited to present this concert with Pierre Schryer, an amazing fiddler and old friend of the Orchestra,” said Dr. John Wilkinson, conductor and musical director of the Sault Symphony Orchestra. “Audiences will be entertained by traditional fiddle medlies, original melodies by Pierre, and a step-dancer. A great evening of musical fun!”

Schryer has a repertoire covering such fiddling styles as Irish, Scottish, Quebecois, Cape Breton, Canadian old time, and American swing. The recipient of numerous titles and awards, including Canadian Open Fiddle Champion, Grand Masters Champion, and North American Irish Fiddle Champion, Schryer charms audiences with his skill, energy, and genuine warmth.

Join Schryer and the Orchestra on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sault Community Theatre Centre at 1007 Trunk Rd. (White Pines). Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Station Mall Box Office, online, or at the door.