Friday Morning News – March 13

Weather – Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries ending before morning then mainly cloudy. Local blowing snow this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 overnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

News Tidbits – Happy Friday the 13th!