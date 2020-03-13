All Superior Children’s Centre EarlyON Child, Family Centres, and Licensed Childcare Centres close until April 6

Effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, all Superior Children’s Centre EarlyON Child and Family Centres and Licensed Childcare Centres in the communities of Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne will be CLOSED to the public, families and staff.

At this time it is critical we keep COVID-19 out of our childcare and family centre spaces.

We will resume regular business hours Monday April 6, 2020.