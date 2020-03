As part of the awards ceremony at the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – the winners for the 2019/20 were drawn and announced:

$10,000 – Penny Grenier (Wawa)

$1,000 – Sara Ouellette (Wawa)

$1,000 – Terri Sanderson (Wawa)

$1,000 – Carol Hall (Sault Ste. Marie)