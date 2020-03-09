Monday Morning News – March 9

Weather – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of ice pellets or freezing rain early this morning. Periods of snow or ice pellets beginning this morning. Risk of freezing rain late this morning and this afternoon. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Clearing before morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 23 overnight.