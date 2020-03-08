International Women’s Day 2020 – #EachforEqual

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. In 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights. As a result, in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America, the first National Woman’s Day (NWD) was observed across the United States on 28 February. Women continued to celebrate NWD on the last Sunday of February until 1913.

Clara Zetkin (Leader of the ‘Women’s Office’ for the Social Democratic Party in Germany) tabled the idea of an International Women’s Day at the second International Conference of Working Women in 1910. She proposed that every year in every country there should be a celebration on the same day – a Women’s Day – to press for their demands. The suggestion was met with unanimous approval and thus International Women’s Day was the result.

CHADWIC Home will be celebrating International Women’s Day with a lasagna dinner and evening of entertainment tomorrow night at the Legion.