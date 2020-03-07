Saturday Morning News – March 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

News Tidbits – Fishing begins in a few minutes for the 2020 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Good Luck to all the participants!

Don’t Forget – The Wawa Baptist Church is offering free movies at the Senior’s Drop-In Centre today, at 2 pm “The Little Prince”, and at 7 pm “Sully”.