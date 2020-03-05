Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Blind River – Thessalon
- Manitoulin Island
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
Significant snowfall expected this afternoon and evening.
Snow has started to begin and will continue through tonight before coming to an end Friday morning.
Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected with the highest amounts falling this afternoon and evening.
Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Snowfall Warning Continues - March 5, 2020
- Argonaut Gold finds more High-Grade Gold Mineralization below the Planned Open Pit Reserves - March 5, 2020
- FedNor invest in multi-use mountain bike trails around SSM - March 5, 2020