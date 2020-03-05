Snowfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Blind River – Thessalon

Manitoulin Island

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Significant snowfall expected this afternoon and evening.

Snow is expected to begin this morning and continue through tonight before coming to an end Friday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected with the highest amounts falling this afternoon and evening.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.