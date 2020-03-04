Ontario to Release 2020 Budget on March 25

Today, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, announced that the government will release its 2020 Ontario Budget on March 25. The Minister will share the next steps in the government’s plan to ensure every person in Ontario has the opportunity to grow and prosper.

This year’s Budget will demonstrate progress on the government’s plan to put the province back on sound financial footing, create the conditions for businesses to grow and create jobs, and make smart investments in key priorities.

“In our 2020 Budget, we will continue on our path to balance the books by 2023-24,” said Minister Phillips. “It’s a practical plan to create the opportunity for every region in Ontario to grow and every family in our province to prosper.”

The 2020 Budget will also demonstrate how the government’s balanced, prudent and deliberate approach to managing the Province’s finances has enabled additional investments in critical priorities for the people of Ontario, while saving taxpayers money by eliminating waste and making government smarter.

“We’re restoring balance to the Province’s books within a reasonable timeframe, so we can continue making smart investments in frontline services like health care and education, while leaving more money in people’s pockets,” said Minister Phillips. “Our Plan to Build Ontario Together will continue to deliver on our commitments to the people of our province.”