All CSC Nouvelon schools in the Algoma District to be closed on March 5, 2020

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), the union that represents teaching staff, short- and long-term supply teachers in all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools, as well as the board learning consultants, will conduct a one-day full strike – withdrawal of all services – across the province of Ontario on Thursday, March 5, 2020 since no contract agreement has yet been reached. The Districts of Sudbury, Manitoulin and Algoma are among the targeted areas.

Due to the impact of the strikes on the proper functioning of schools, including the safety and well-being of all students, all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will be closed to all elementary and secondary students on Thursday, March 5.

Daycares as well as before-and-after programs located in schools will operate normally. Please note as well that the Centre des petits program will be offered in our schools.

The CSC Nouvelon has schools in the following communities: Sudbury East (Noëlville, St-Charles and Warren), Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Spanish, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne.

