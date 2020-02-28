MORRISON, Roderick John

Peacefully at home, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Harris) and the late Marilyn (nee Wortman). Loving father of the late Steven, Jana (James) Lutes, Andrea (Evan) Douglas and step-father of John (Lianne) Doiron and Ashley (Doug Cotter) Doiron. Cherished grandpa of Grace, Jack, Cove, Carter, Emery, Quinten Roderick, Maira and Marnie. Dear brother of Hector (Wilma) Holly Morrison-Smith (Orville) and the late Steven. Rod will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, his family in Winnipeg, the Harris family, the extended Morrison family, and many close friends – especially his lifelong friend Les Weeks.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Health Care, especially Taryn for going above and beyond. Nothing brought more joy to Rod than being with his family. He always felt great pride and would talk about his family to anyone who would listen. Anyone who met Rod would describe him as a gentle, kind, generous person who loved fiercely and made everyone feel important. We will miss his wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love. He truly was one of a kind.

A celebration of Rod’s life will take place in Wawa at a later date.

For those inclined to do so, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 in Wawa would be appreciated.

Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.