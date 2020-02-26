Wednesday Morning News – February 26

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to Amanda Huff on her promotion. She is now Sgt Amanda Huff! Sgt Huff has been policing the community of Wawa for 23 years and is an active member of the Provincial Liaison Team (PLT).

The Legion Lift is back in operation. There will be a lift operator on Friday night for the Open House. Please call 705 856 7203 to let us know you need assistance then ring the bell when you arrive.