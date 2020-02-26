SE OPP Wawa – Arrest made in Domestic Dispute

On February 24, 2020, at approximately 4:35 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Wawa, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old person, from Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal (Two Counts), contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Criminal Harassment – repeatedly follow, contrary to section 264(2)(a) of the CC,

Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, contrary to section 349(1) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.

Victims in abused relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website at: www.victimservicesalgoma.ca