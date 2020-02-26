Restaurant Canada Show will get a taste of northern Ontario

The Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), a division of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre and supported by FedNor, will be leading a delegation of six businesses from across northern Ontario at the Restaurant Canada Show 2020 in Toronto from March 1st-3rd. Boreal Berry Farm & Winery, Fromagerie Kapuskoise, Mountain Maple Products, Penokean Hill Farm, Purvis Fisheries, and Quinta Quinoa will showcase the best of northern Ontario’s lakes, forests and farms at this year’s event.

The Restaurant Canada Show attracts over 19,500 national hospitality professionals, restauranteurs, and quality buyers. This is a great opportunity for northern Ontario producers to build brand awareness, generate sales and network.

“This year will be our third time exhibiting at the Restaurant Canada Show and it’s become a very important event for us,” says Nick Gordon, Sales and Marketing Manager of Penokean Hills Farm. “Presenting our products on the biggest stage has helped us to make new connections, reach new markets and maintain those relationships.”

Sanagan’s Meat Locker, a butcher shop located in Toronto, specializes in products from smaller Ontario producers. Its owner, Peter Sanagan, firmly believes Ontario produces some of the best meat and poultry in the world.

“I have been paying more attention to what’s been going on in northern Ontario,” Sanagan says, “We have sourced bison and quail as well as beef from this region and are always happy working with folks up there. I also noticed a rise in cheesemakers and other small-batch producers (strawberry jam, ciders, etc.). I think it’s a great movement because the quality is so high.”

Participants at the Restaurant Canada Show will be able to experience the true northern local food experience throughout the three days of the show, including fresh fish from the Great Lakes, award-winning premium-quality northern Ontario beef, pure maple syrup from St. Joseph Island, traditional artisan cheese made from local farms in Kapuskasing, premium certified organic fruit from Canada’s largest speciality fruit orchard, and the superfood crop, quinoa, grown in Northern Ontario.

Brianna Humphrey, owner of Radical Gardens in Timmins, Ontario and winner of Ontario’s Leadership Culinary Award, will also hit the “Local Stage” at the Restaurant Canada Show on Monday, March 2nd to share her experience owning a restaurant, catering company, food truck and farm in northern Ontario. “Its been an absolute pleasure to watch it grow and evolve, watching various regions start to celebrate their terroir. Its also been a pleasure to be a part of it and watch people become interested in northern food, venture up here, and check it out.”