Men’s Curling Standings – February 25

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|12
|14
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|11
|15
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|5
|10
|15
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|7
|15
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|5
|6
|14
|RODY Ron
|6
|5
|15
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|7
|4
|14
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|8
|3
|14
The next games will be Monday, March 9th 2020 at 7 p.m. There is no curling scheduled for March 2, 2020 due to repairs at MMCC.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|McCoy
|Mitrikas
|Leschishin
|Terris
|Bumstead
|Fahrer
|ESC
|Rody
