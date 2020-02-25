Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – February 25

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 12 14
FAHRER, Tom 2 11 15
LESCHISHIN, Mark 5 10 15
McCOY, Joe 4 7 15
MITRIKAS, Erik 5 6 14
RODY Ron 6 5 15
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 7 4 14
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 8 3 14

The next games will be Monday, March 9th 2020 at 7 p.m. There is no curling scheduled for March 2, 2020 due to repairs at MMCC.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
McCoy Mitrikas Leschishin Terris
Bumstead Fahrer ESC Rody

