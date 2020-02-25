Four charged after search warrant executed in Pic Mobert

On February 21st, 2020 at 07:00am the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) assisted by the Northeast and Northwest Emergency Response Team (ERT) members executed a CDSA Search Warrant, in the First Nation Territory of Pic Mobert, Ontario.

The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine and oxycodone tabs with an approximate street value of $4000.00. Also the seizure of 4 firearms, as well as drug paraphernalia, cell phones, and other electronic devices.

23 year old Joey LAVIGNE, of Pic Mobert First Nation, ON was charged with:

Possession of a substance included in Schedule 1 for the purpose of Trafficking Opioid, CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance Cocaine, CDSA 4(1)

4 counts Breach of Firearms Regulation, Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon, CC 86(2)

Also Manon LAVIGNE age 53, Sierra O’CONNOR age 19, and Kenneth DESMOULIN age 58, all of Pic Mobert First Nation, ON were charged with:

Possession of a substance included in Schedule 1 for the purpose of Trafficking Opioid, CDSA 5(2)

4 counts Breach of Firearms Regulation, Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon, CC 86(2)

All were arrested and later released with a court date of April 23rd, 2020 in Marathon to answer to the charges.