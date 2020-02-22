Saturday Morning News – February 22

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

News Tidbits – Defined Movement Dance is holding a bake sale in the lobby of the MMCC today! The Peewee Travellers are playing at 2:30 and 4:30. Go Travellers!

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for a portion of customers in the following area: Goudreau Road, Chemin du Lac, Avenue des Sapins, Rue de L’Eglise, Rue des Trembles, Rue Ste Cecile, and Green Lake Road For Sunday, February 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. NOTE: Alamos Gold Mine site will not be affected.