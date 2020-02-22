HSCDSB Statement

This afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board was informed that the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) agreed to suspend the rotating strike that was scheduled to affect all schools early next week.

This means that all elementary and secondary schools in the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be open to staff and students on Monday, February 24, 2020.

The board is working with all transportation providers, including the Algoma and Sudbury Transportation Consortia, to determine what transportation routes will have service on this day. Updates related to transportation will be available on the board’s website at www.hscdsb.on.ca on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

We remain hopeful that an agreement with OECTA will be reached soon and remain committed to providing updates to parents and the community at large through our website, social media, and various media outlets.

We thank you for your patience and understanding and ask that you continue to join us in praying for a swift and just resolution to this situation.

Respectfully,

Rose Burton Spohn

Director of Education