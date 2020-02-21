Province Working with Utilities to Improve Coordination for Priority Transit Projects

Following the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with select utility companies, Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation issued the following statement:

“As a key step that supports the objectives of the Building Transit Faster Act, the Province of Ontario and Toronto Hydro, Hydro One and Enbridge, signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to improve coordination as we move forward in implementing the four priority transit projects outlined in our New Subway Transit Plan for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The MOUs with the Province reflect a shared commitment to work together to deliver transit faster for the people in the GTA by making it easier to find, move and reinstate utility infrastructure, such as structures and other works required for electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution.

Transit projects can be delayed if utilities are not relocated in coordination with the project schedule, leading to increased project costs. That is why improving utilities coordination to support on-time delivery was a key objective of our plan to deliver transit faster.

Through these MOUs – and other collaborative partnerships, including that with the City of Toronto – we are making Premier Ford’s plan for expanding Ontario’s transportation network, reducing congestion, and connecting people to places and jobs a reality.”