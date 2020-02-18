Superior Heights Presents ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ – the Musical, March 4-7

It has been many years since I watch the musical ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ at St. Joseph’s here in Wawa. I remember it being quite a fun show.

In the Soo, Superior Heights OnStage presenting Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory from March 4-7th, 2020. Director Anthony Aceti is excited to present this year’s musical again at the Sault Community Theatre: “We’ve got a really good cast who’ve been working hard to bring Willy Wonka’s world of pure imagination to life. It’s going to be a great show, with a talented ensemble of elementary and high school students.”

The cast includes Jaden Scornaiencki, a grade 8 student at Boreal, who will be playing Charlie Bucket, Superior Heights C&VS’s own Silas Lucente who will be playing Willy Wonka, not to mention a strong supporting cast and a large group of Oompa-Loompas.

The musical tells the story of a boy named Charlie Bucket who comes from a poor family and is one of five winners of a golden ticket that he finds inside a chocolate bar. The ticket is the opportunity to take a tour of Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory, and that is where Charlie’s adventure begins.

Tickets are $24 for adults and seniors and $9 for students and children through the Station Mall Box Office (the box office fee is included in the price). They can also be purchased at the door on show nights when doors open at 6:30 pm. Curtain is at 7:00p.m. March 4-7. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis.