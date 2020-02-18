Minister of Education on Resumed Negotiations with OECTA

“Students belong in class. My objective has always been to reach deals with our education labour partners – deals that are fair to students, hard-working parents, and our valued teachers and education workers.
I am pleased the mediator has called all parties back to the negotiating table, as we have always said, we stand ready to negotiate to reach a deal that keeps students in class.
The government has demonstrated our commitment to reaching a deal by affirming our commitment to maintaining all-day kindergarten, investing in special education needs, and keeping classroom sizes low.”
