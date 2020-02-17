More Snow Coming

Special weather statements in effect for:

Chapleau – Gogama

Chapleau – Gogama Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

North Bay – West Nipissing

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Timmins – Cochrane

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Snow on the way beginning this evening into tonight.

A low-pressure system will emerge from Texas and track towards the Great Lakes today. This low will bring an area of snow with it, arriving this evening near the shores of Lake Superior or tonight north of Lake Huron. Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm will be possible by the time the snow moves out of the area Tuesday morning. Snowfall warnings may be required.

There is some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low, which will affect how much snow falls at a particular location.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected beginning this evening. Motorists should be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly.