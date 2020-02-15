Saturday Morning News

Weather – Snow and local blowing snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

News Tidbits – Get out and enjoy the different Wawa Winter Carnival events today!