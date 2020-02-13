HSCDSB Response to February 21 Notice to Strike

This is to notify that, as a result of the recent announcement by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) that their members will be participating in a one-day, province-wide strike, all HSCDSB schools will be closed to students on Friday, February 21, 2020. All transportation to and from all HSCDSB schools will also be cancelled on February 21.

HSCDSB will keep the public informed if a settlement is reached between the province, OCSTA, and OECTA and/or OSSTF prior to this date. Please refer to the board website, www.hscdsb.on.ca, or call the main board office at 705-945-5400 for any updates.

We apologize for this disruption to student learning and the inconvenience to families that will result from this job action. We thank you for your patience and understanding and ask that you join us in praying for a swift and just resolution to this situation.