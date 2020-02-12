From the Branch – Feb 12

This weekend we remember that 75 years ago, Operation Veritable started the last big battle of WW2.

This commenced with a 5-hour long artillery barrage from Nijmegen to the town of Kleve on the Rhine

and was to take the Roer area in about 4 days. But wet weather and heavy defenses made it last for weeks.

And it took everything the allied armies had to finally cross the Rhine. The battle included crossing the Siegfried Line and the Reichswald.

Our WW2 Veterans sure will remember those days of fighting in the worst possible conditions like the battle for Walcheren Island.

At the Branch, we will have the Legion Public Speaking contest on February 19th. at 6.00 pm. So come and support your students and be amazed.

This Thursday we will have our Monthly Membership meeting at 7.00 pm. We are getting close to Valentine’s Day and the Dinner Dance. So do you have your tickets yet? Don’t forget the Winter Carnival with the Cribbage Tournament on Saturday, February 15th. at 4.00 pm ($5.00), and the Wing Ding at 4.00 till 7.00 (Wings $10.00) and (Caesar salad $5.00) with our own “Good Timers” in the Lounge from 4.00 till 7.00 pm. Then you can dance the night away with legends of Rock and Roll with Johnnie “Hurricane” Welsh till 1.00 am.

Mother to Daughter.

“So you think that at 14, you can get serious about making out with a boy and forget your Mother’s 28 birthday!!”

To all our Comrades sick at home you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.