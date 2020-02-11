WHITE, Jennie (née Acal)

Jennie White, née Acal (February 1, 1923- January 30, 2020) passed away peacefully at F.J Davey Home. Predeceased by her husband Victor, brothers David and Phil, and sister Louise. Survived by her sister Alice. There will be no visitation at this time, but funeral services will occur in Wawa, Ontario at a later date.

Donations in Jennie’s memory may be made to St Paul’s Anglican Church in Wawa or FJ Davey Home in Sault Ste Marie would be greatly appreciated by her family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca