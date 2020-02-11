Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – February 11

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 11 13
TERRIS, Tom 2 10 12
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 8 13
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 6 13
McCOY, Joe 5 5 13
RODY Ron 5 5 13
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 7 4 13
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 8 2 12

Don’t Forget – next week’s Men’s Curling is Wednesday, February 19th at 7 p.m.
Monday is Family Day, so the game is rescheduled.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Mitrikas Leschishin McCoy Terris
Bumstead Rody ESC Fahrer

