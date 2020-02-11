Men’s Curling Standings – February 11

Post Views:
106
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|11
|13
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|10
|12
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|8
|13
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|6
|13
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|5
|13
|RODY Ron
|5
|5
|13
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|7
|4
|13
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|8
|2
|12
Don’t Forget – next week’s Men’s Curling is Wednesday, February 19th at 7 p.m.
Monday is Family Day, so the game is rescheduled.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Mitrikas
|Leschishin
|McCoy
|Terris
|Bumstead
|Rody
|ESC
|Fahrer
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Stockton, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)