Saturday Morning News – February 8

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning late this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 15 with temperatures rising to minus 9 by morning. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

News Tidbits- The MMCC is a busy place today. Besides the normal busy dance classes, the Rotary Club of Wawa is hosting Rotary Exchange Students as part of the Great White North Youth Exchange Conference. In hockey, the Mustangs will play against Sault Ste. Marie at 12 Noon and again at 4 p.m.