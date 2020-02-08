All CSC Nouvelon schools in the Sudbury, Manitoulin & Algoma are closed on February 13, 2020

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), the union that represents teaching staff, short- and long-term supply teachers in all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools, as well as the board learning consultants, will conduct a one-day full strike – withdrawal of all services – across the province of Ontario on Thursday, February 13, 2020 since no contract agreement has yet been reached. The Districts of Sudbury, Manitoulin and Algoma are among the targeted areas.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the union that represents support staff, has also provided notice that members will conduct a one-day full strike – withdrawal of all services – in our schools located in the Algoma District on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Due to the impact of the strikes on the proper functioning of schools, including the safety and well-being of all students, all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will be closed to all elementary and secondary students on Thursday, February 13. Please note as well that the Centre des petits program will not be offered in École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie) and École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau).

Daycares as well as before-and-after programs located in schools will operate normally.

The CSC Nouvelon has schools in the following communities: Sudbury East, Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Spanish, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne.