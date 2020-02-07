Further Strike Action – February 13

Teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/ FEESO) in certain school boards will take part in a one-day, full withdrawal of services in selected locations across Ontario on February 13, 2020.
For Wawa, all OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Algoma District School Board, École publique l’Escalade (Wawa), École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), and the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be engaged in this full withdrawal of services.
