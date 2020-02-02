Coronavirus – The Risk to Ontarians remains Low

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, released the following statement January 31st, 2020 on Ontario’s preparedness for the new coronavirus in Ontario:

“Ontario’s public health system has shown remarkable responsiveness to the 2019 novel coronavirus. That’s in large part thanks to the dedication of the province’s public health officials and everyone working on the front lines of our health care system, all of whom are effectively monitoring for, detecting and containing this virus.

As we learn more about the 2019 novel coronavirus, related tools and procedures are getting more precise and more effective. Every Ontarian should have full confidence that these efforts by our dedicated public health professionals are keeping them safe. Because of their hard work, the risk to Ontarians remains low.”