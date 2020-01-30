Thursday Morning News – January 30

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 14.
News Tidbits – The NWMO has been working with the community of Hornepayne, amongst others for the last nine years to determine a suitable site. Last night they were in Hornepayne and put on an appreciation supper. A beautiful print as a gift of appreciation was presented to Dr. Mahrez Ben Belfadhel (Vice-President of Site Selection at the NWMO) by Mayor Cheryl Fort and Jon Peroff.
