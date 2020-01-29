Wednesday Morning News – January 29

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 14.

News Tidbits – Harte Gold has hired a new General Manager, Dan Gagnon. He brings to Harte Gold over 30 years of experience in geology and general management. Dan has his roots in geology, ending after 13 years as Musselwhite’s Chief Geologist. For the next 17 years, he worked as General Manager at a number of Canadian operations, most recently the Hope Bay Project in Nunavut, Canada.

Christopher McCann has also been hired as Director of Technical Services, a new position with a focus on engineering design, scheduling, and planning capabilities.

Today is Bell Canada’s annual “Let’s Talk” Day. Bell will contribute 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet and retweet, social media video view and use of their Facebook frame or Snapchat filter towards mental health initiatives in Canada.

You can read more by clicking this link.

Did You Know? The Youth Solution Council of the CDC & The Municipality of Wawa are offering a Youth Curling event on February 5th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the MMCC Curling Rink. This event is for youth ages 11 and up, at a nominal cost of $3.