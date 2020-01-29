Statement by Premier Doug Ford on Bell Let’s Talk Day

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on Bell Let’s Talk Day:

“Every year, more than one million people in Ontario struggle with a mental health problem or illness. Mental health challenges can affect those closest to us – family members, friends, colleagues, and even ourselves.

Today on Bell Let’s Talk Day, let’s make sure those struggling with mental health issues know we’re listening to them and we care. I encourage everyone to participate in these important conversations online, at home, in the workplace, and in our communities.

Let’s put an end to the stigma around mental health. Together, we can support everyone on their journey to mental wellness.”