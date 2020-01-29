From the Branch – January 29

I told you last week about the operations at the Waal river in Nijmegen 75 years ago. Here is a story from Comrade Jack Myers that during those days shots were fired from both sides of the river. But when the kitchen wagon cooks went from dugout to dugout to feed the troops, not ONE shot was fired at the cooks on both sides.

Now here is some good news… THE LIFT at the Branch is now operational and we are getting ready for an official opening. Here are a few pics of the lift and how situated. The entrance is at the lane side and access to the hall and Lounge are just a push of the button away. So if you cannot climb stairs or use a wheelchair you have now no problem to visit your Legion.

This fellow was in Court on a charge of stealing and the Crown officer told the culprit “You claim innocence but I have a dozen witnesses

who saw you do it!”

So the fellow answered, ” But I can show you a hundred who saw nothing!”

To all our Comrades sick at Home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thought and prayers and we wish you well.