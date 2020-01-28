Tuesday Morning News – January 28

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 26 overnight.
News Tidbits – The Wawa Winter Carnival is only a couple of weeks away. There are lots of events planned, and even more in the works!
$700,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation(NOHFC) is being invested in three Timmins business expansion projects, helping create nine jobs.
- $593,482 for The Bucket Shop Inc. to build a new paint and blasting facility and purchase new equipment to take on larger projects.
- $96,443 for 360 Boring Services Inc. to purchase new equipment that will increase production and improve efficiency for its heavy equipment welding and fabrication services.
- $13,344 for Fibre Fusion, a division of Con’s Electric Co. Ltd., to purchase new equipment to expand its operations to include fibre-optic cable splicing, connections, and maintenance for the mining and telecom sectors.
