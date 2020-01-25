The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Sealtest
|Skim Milk
|2 L
|64420001412
|FE 08 (1490)
|Sealtest
|Skim Milk
|4 L
|64420001405
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|1% Milk
|4 L
|64420001603
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|2% Milk
|4 L
|64420000774
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|2% Milk
|1 L
|64420000798
|FE 08 (1490)
|L’ecole, c’est nourissant
|2% Milk
|150 mL
|55872001068
|FE 08 (1490)
|Sealtest
|3.25% Milk
|1 L
|64420000244
|FE 08 (1490)
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. The affected products should not be consumed.
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ontario Confirms First Case of Wuhan Novel Coronavirus - January 25, 2020
- ADSC to Close Schools on Thursday, January 30th - January 25, 2020
- Certain Milk Products Recalled - January 25, 2020