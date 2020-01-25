Certain Milk Products Recalled

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. The affected products should not be consumed.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.