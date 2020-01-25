ADSC to Close Schools on Thursday, January 30th

Dear ADSB Families of Elementary Students and LBS students:

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has provided notice that it is engaging in a full withdrawal of services (otherwise known as a strike or walkout) for one day, on Thursday, January 30th, 2020.

In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents all of our Elementary and Adult Literacy and Basic Skills (LBS) teaching staff, thus please be advised that all elementary schools and all Adult Literacy and Basic Skills programs will be closed to students on Thursday, January 30th, 2020. As Friday, January 31st is a previously scheduled Professional Development Day, students will not return to classes until Monday, February 3rd.

This means that parents will be required to make alternate arrangements for their children on both January 30th and January 31st.

As previously indicated:

all third-party licensed Childcare Operators/Before & After Programs in ADSB will be permitted to remain open, however, please check with your childcare operator directly to confirm or for more information,

all Community Use of Schools will continue;

all Continuing Education and Adult Education Credit classes will continue;

any scheduled School Council meetings or school-based meetings, activities, and sports are canceled.

We apologize for the inconvenience and trust you understand that we cannot operate our schools without appropriate staff. We remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached in the near future.